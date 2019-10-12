It's Game Day! Florida State football at No. 2 Clemson
📸 Gameday Photo Contest: Another $25 @garnetandgold giveaway!!— Warchant.com (@Warchant) October 12, 2019
1. Post a pic from wherever you’re watching today’s game from
2. Tag us on Twitter (@Warchant) or Instagram (@warchantofficial)
3. Use hashtag #BeatClemson
(Winner selected Sunday at 10am + announced on Twitter.) pic.twitter.com/5enviP99LX
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM CLEMSON
Matchup: Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC) at Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: NA, XM: 384, Internet: 990
Weather at kickoff: 83° and a 2% chance of rain - End of game: 74° and 5% chance of rain.
Going to the game:
*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App* Follow Warchant on Twitter
Memorial Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Traffic Patterns
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter
Previewing Florida State at Clemson
FSU DBs excited for 'great opportunity' facing Lawrence, Clemson offense
FSU Football Video Q&A: Ira and Aslan answer questions before Clemson game
Taggart coy when discussing FSU's plans at QB ... kicker ... left tackle
Warchant TV: Taggart -- 'We're going to Clemson to win'
Even after being raided by NFL, Clemson defense presents massive test
Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State travels to No. 2 Clemson
Warchant TV: Barnett on defensive keys for FSU vs. Clemson
Insider Report: FSU, Clemson hype each other up; OL returns; more
Seminoles riding positive vibe into road game at No. 2 Clemson