{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 10:01:33 -0500') }}

It's Game Day! Florida State football at No. 2 Clemson

Gene Williams • Warchant
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Matchup: Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC) at Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: NA, XM: 384, Internet: 990
Weather at kickoff: 83° and a 2% chance of rain - End of game: 74° and 5% chance of rain.

Previewing Florida State at Clemson  

FSU DBs excited for 'great opportunity' facing Lawrence, Clemson offense

FSU Football Video Q&A: Ira and Aslan answer questions before Clemson game

Taggart coy when discussing FSU's plans at QB ... kicker ... left tackle

Warchant TV: Taggart -- 'We're going to Clemson to win'

Even after being raided by NFL, Clemson defense presents massive test

Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State travels to No. 2 Clemson

Warchant TV: Barnett on defensive keys for FSU vs. Clemson

Insider Report: FSU, Clemson hype each other up; OL returns; more

Seminoles riding positive vibe into road game at No. 2 Clemson

