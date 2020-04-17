The Skinny on DE Josh Griffis

Josh Griffis was not the type of recruit who pulled a lot of stunts for attention. At the same time, his wild recruitment might have had some FSU fans -- and supporters of other programs -- pulling out their hair.

He first committed to UF, but then backed out of that pledge in February of 2019. Then it was FSU that got a verbal commitment from him about two months later. Then the Seminoles made a coaching change last November, and Griffis decided to step back and open things up, which led to a brief commitment to Louisville.

But after FSU's new staff brought him in for a visit right before the early signing period in December, Griffis jumped back on board with the Seminoles once and for all.

A key to that decision was not just how he connected with the new coaches, but the fact that longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins explained that he was staying in Tallahassee. Griffis and Haggins developed a strong bond throughout the recruiting process, so that might have been as big a factor as anything.