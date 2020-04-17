FSU football signee update: DE Griffis brings 'relentless motor' to 'Noles
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive end Josh Griffis, a three-star prospect out of IMG Academy who Florida State's new coaches had to win over following their arrival in December.
After committing to FSU's former coaching staff last April, Griffis ended up backing out of that commitment when the Seminoles made the move to fire Willie Taggart and company late in the 2019 season. But after briefly switching his commitment to Louisville in December, Griffis took some time to meet with new head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and he soon was back on board with the Seminoles.
As an early enrollee, Griffis was able to take part in the winter conditioning program and also the first week of spring practice. In that brief time, he seemed to make a quick impression on his new teammates and coaches with both his athletic ability and his work ethic.
The Skinny on DE Josh Griffis
Josh Griffis was not the type of recruit who pulled a lot of stunts for attention. At the same time, his wild recruitment might have had some FSU fans -- and supporters of other programs -- pulling out their hair.
He first committed to UF, but then backed out of that pledge in February of 2019. Then it was FSU that got a verbal commitment from him about two months later. Then the Seminoles made a coaching change last November, and Griffis decided to step back and open things up, which led to a brief commitment to Louisville.
But after FSU's new staff brought him in for a visit right before the early signing period in December, Griffis jumped back on board with the Seminoles once and for all.
A key to that decision was not just how he connected with the new coaches, but the fact that longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins explained that he was staying in Tallahassee. Griffis and Haggins developed a strong bond throughout the recruiting process, so that might have been as big a factor as anything.
