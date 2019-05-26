Although he's only been committed to Florida State for about a month and has another season of high school football ahead of him, Miami Central defensive back Jalen Harrell clearly can't wait to begin his college career.

During our recent visit, Harrell explained that he plans to graduate early and enroll at Florida State in January. The four-star recruit also opened up about his rapid development as a cornerback after previously playing other positions, and how he plans to help his team this season.

"I played defensive end very early on, then moved to safety my freshman year," Harrell said. "And then as a sophomore, I got limited reps as a corner. Last year was my first full year at corner. It's a big change starting at defensive end, so it was about learning the techniques, working twice as hard as other people to make sure I was ready to play. ...

"I've been working on my footwork this year, getting more defined in everything I do in one-on-one coverage. I know I can play physical, but I also want to make sure I'm even quicker. I will play corner and safety this year. I love covering, but really love hitting."

Harrell grew up a fan of Florida State and then eventually committed to the Seminoles this spring. But he said his decision had less to do with the program's proud tradition and more to do with the bright future he sees under head coach Willie Taggart.

"There's a lot of history with FSU, and it holds weight, but there's a lot of excitement about the 'Noles," the Rivals250 prospect said. "There's a closeness with all the FSU commits and even targets. It's a big brotherhood there, and a lot of recruits are now seeing that."

Harrell, who has recently added about 15 pounds of muscle and now checks in at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, confirmed to Warchant that he is locked in with Florida State and something significant would have to happen for him to change his mind.

"I can't wait to get there at FSU. I'm sold on everything," he said. "They didn't just recruit me, but recruited my family. And the vibe there is just different than a lot of places. It's very unique and a big family. I've always felt like a priority, and the scheme just fits me in every way. It would take a coaching change or something big like that."



Speaking of coaches, Harrell said a major part of his decision was the close bonds he's developed with Taggart, assistant coach Telly Lockette and defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett. He said all three connected with him on a personal level.

"It's a very close relationship with Coach Telly because he's coached here at Central," Harrell said. "Not to mention they have a lot of 'dogs' like Stanford Samuels, who I know well. FSU is home for me."

While he's still focused on his senior season at Central, Harrell said he can't wait to get to Tallahassee in January.

"I think about it all the time," he said. "I want to get on the field early and [start] soaking everything up quickly. This staff has also shown it doesn't matter if you are young, they are going to play the best. You already see that with the freshmen, so that's exciting to me."

The four-star corner said he only plans on visiting FSU and will be back on campus this summer.