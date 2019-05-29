As soon as Ron Dugans agreed to become Florida State's wide receivers coach earlier this year, one of the first things he did was start the process of recruiting wide receiver Bryan Robinson to Florida State. And the Seminoles haven't backed off yet.

But while Dugans might have been Robinson's first attraction to FSU, the Miami commit has found even more that he likes about the Seminoles, including head coach Willie Taggart and the Kendal Briles offense.

"Me and Coach Dugans are really close, but I also really like what I'm seeing with the offense," Robinson said. "That connection with the FSU staff has gotten very strong as I've gotten to see things. Coach Dugans tells me how he wants to coach me and develop me. The relationship has gotten stronger because he's close with my parents now. My mom really likes FSU now. She also likes Taggart a lot."



The four-star wide receiver confirmed that he's planning to take an official visit to FSU during the 2019 season. As of now, he expects it will be the weekend of the Miami game.

Florida State's coaches also have been by to watch him a couple of times in practice this spring.

"Like I've said before, I felt comfortable with the offense and the ways they use their receivers in this offense," Robinson said of the 'Noles. "I like that a lot. Plus I have a great relationship with Coach Dugans, so I'm comfortable with them."