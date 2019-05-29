UM commit Robinson talks about the 'Noles during our Tour Stop No. 15
WELLINGTON, Fla. -- The next step of the South Florida leg of our Spring Recruiting Tour takes us to Palm Beach Central High, where we check in on elite wide receiver Bryan Robinson.
Although Robinson is committed to the University of Miami, Florida State and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans -- who was on the UM staff when Robinson committed -- are pushing hard for a flip, and Robinson admits he has solid interest in the 'Noles.
During Warchant's recent visit, Robinson shared his thoughts about Florida State, what he's working to accomplish this spring, when he's planning to take an official visit to Tallahassee and more.
4-Star WR Robinson sets official visit to FSU
As soon as Ron Dugans agreed to become Florida State's wide receivers coach earlier this year, one of the first things he did was start the process of recruiting wide receiver Bryan Robinson to Florida State. And the Seminoles haven't backed off yet.
But while Dugans might have been Robinson's first attraction to FSU, the Miami commit has found even more that he likes about the Seminoles, including head coach Willie Taggart and the Kendal Briles offense.
"Me and Coach Dugans are really close, but I also really like what I'm seeing with the offense," Robinson said. "That connection with the FSU staff has gotten very strong as I've gotten to see things. Coach Dugans tells me how he wants to coach me and develop me. The relationship has gotten stronger because he's close with my parents now. My mom really likes FSU now. She also likes Taggart a lot."
The four-star wide receiver confirmed that he's planning to take an official visit to FSU during the 2019 season. As of now, he expects it will be the weekend of the Miami game.
Florida State's coaches also have been by to watch him a couple of times in practice this spring.
"Like I've said before, I felt comfortable with the offense and the ways they use their receivers in this offense," Robinson said of the 'Noles. "I like that a lot. Plus I have a great relationship with Coach Dugans, so I'm comfortable with them."
