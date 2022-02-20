 FSU Football Hot Board for the 2023 cornerback recruiting class.
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-20 10:33:01 -0600') }} football

FSU Cornerback Hot Board: Breaking down top prospects for 2023 class

We have been breaking down Florida State's early Hot Board for the 2023 recruiting class, and we conclude today with the cornerbacks.

We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.

Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterbacks & Running backs | Wide receivers & tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive ends | Defensive tackles | Linebackers | Safeties |

Tallahassee four-star cornerback Makari Vickers is high on the hometown Florida State Seminoles.
Tallahassee four-star cornerback Makari Vickers is high on the hometown Florida State Seminoles. (Rivals.com)

CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on DB Makari Vickers 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Mia, TX, UGA, Bama, A&M

FSU high on the list for talented Local DB.

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on FSU & Vickers

If FSU is going to land a top-rated cornerback in this class, this could be the one. FSU and DBs coach Marcus Woodson have built a strong early relationship with Vickers, and I feel they are one of the favorites in this race.

Miami, Texas and Alabama are the main teams I hear about along with FSU, and a little bit with Georgia. I expect Vickers to take spring and summer visits to each of these schools, and without question he's going to be a regular visitor to the FSU campus, from everything I've picked up.

Outlook on DB Elliott Washington 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

Ala, Mich, Fla, Mia, Neb

Washington plans to see FSU this spring.

Marcus Woodson
