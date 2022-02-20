FSU Cornerback Hot Board: Breaking down top prospects for 2023 class
We have been breaking down Florida State's early Hot Board for the 2023 recruiting class, and we conclude today with the cornerbacks.
We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Mia, TX, UGA, Bama, A&M
|
FSU high on the list for talented Local DB.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & Vickers
If FSU is going to land a top-rated cornerback in this class, this could be the one. FSU and DBs coach Marcus Woodson have built a strong early relationship with Vickers, and I feel they are one of the favorites in this race.
Miami, Texas and Alabama are the main teams I hear about along with FSU, and a little bit with Georgia. I expect Vickers to take spring and summer visits to each of these schools, and without question he's going to be a regular visitor to the FSU campus, from everything I've picked up.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ala, Mich, Fla, Mia, Neb
|
Washington plans to see FSU this spring.
|
Marcus Woodson
