FSU football signee update: OL Herring makes strong early impression
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is offensive lineman Zane Herring, who committed to Florida State before his senior year of high school and stuck with the Seminoles after the coaching change was made late in 2019.
Although he played his high school football one hour away from Tallahassee in Madison County, Herring actually grew up a fan of the Florida Gators. But once he started being recruited by Florida State and spending time on campus, Herring quickly fell in love with the Seminoles.
He committed to FSU in March of 2019 and was an active recruiter when it came to attracting other top prospects to consider the 'Noles. Herring stayed firm when the coaching transition took place in November and December, then signed with FSU in December and enrolled in January.
As an early enrollee, Herring was able to get a jump start on the college experience and received praise from coaches for his work ethic and intelligence. He seemed to adjust well during the Seminoles' winter conditioning program, and he even lined up with the first- and second-team offensive lines at times during the first few days of spring practice.
The Skinny on OL Zane Herring
Of the offensive linemen in this incoming class, Herring is the one who has been committed the longest. Florida State was helped by the fact that his childhood favorite Florida didn't push for him early; once he decided to be a Seminole, it was pretty much a wrap.
Several schools stayed in touch throughout the process in case he had a change of heart, but Herring never really wavered. And he immediately hit it off with new head coach Mike Norvell.
All indications during the winter and spring were that Herring adjusted very well to the college level. The characteristics that shined during his high school career -- effort, desire, toughness -- were apparent during his first few months on campus as well.
While he likely is a redshirt candidate like most offensive linemen, that isn't a sure thing. Herring got reps with the first- and second-team offensive lines early in spring drills, and if he continues improving his strength this summer, there's a chance he could contribute early.
