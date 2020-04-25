Next up is offensive lineman Zane Herring , who committed to Florida State before his senior year of high school and stuck with the Seminoles after the coaching change was made late in 2019.

Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Although he played his high school football one hour away from Tallahassee in Madison County, Herring actually grew up a fan of the Florida Gators. But once he started being recruited by Florida State and spending time on campus, Herring quickly fell in love with the Seminoles.

He committed to FSU in March of 2019 and was an active recruiter when it came to attracting other top prospects to consider the 'Noles. Herring stayed firm when the coaching transition took place in November and December, then signed with FSU in December and enrolled in January.

As an early enrollee, Herring was able to get a jump start on the college experience and received praise from coaches for his work ethic and intelligence. He seemed to adjust well during the Seminoles' winter conditioning program, and he even lined up with the first- and second-team offensive lines at times during the first few days of spring practice.

Previous Signee Spotlights: OT Robert Scott | RB Corey Wren | QB Chubba Purdy | LB DJ Lundy | DB Sidney Williams | QB Tate Rodemaker | WR Darion Williamson | WR Bryan Robinson | LB Stephen Dix Jr. | RB La'Damian Webb | DB Jadarius Green-McKnight | WR/RB Ja'Khi Douglas | TE Carter Boatwright | OL Devontay Love-Taylor | TE Markeston Douglas | DE Josh Griffis |