Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is running back signee Jashaun Corbin, who transferred in during the winter break after spending his first two seasons of college football at Texas A&M.

Corbin actually was committed to Florida State during the recruiting process but ultimately followed former head coach Jimbo Fisher to College Station, Texas.

