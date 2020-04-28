FSU football signee update: RB transfer Corbin should make instant impact
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is running back signee Jashaun Corbin, who transferred in during the winter break after spending his first two seasons of college football at Texas A&M.
Corbin actually was committed to Florida State during the recruiting process but ultimately followed former head coach Jimbo Fisher to College Station, Texas.
Corbin got off to a great start to his career at Texas A&M, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2018 and then claiming the Aggies' starting tailback job this past season. But a significant hamstring injury ended his sophomore campaign prematurely, and Corbin ended up entering the transfer portal in mid-December.
Less than two weeks later, Corbin committed to Florida State -- the program that he previously committed to before signing with Texas A&M.
During 14 games in College Station, Corbin accounted for more than 1,000 all-purpose yards -- 483 rushing yards, 441 kickoff return yards and 101 receiving yards. He participated in spring practice with FSU but wore a green non-contact jersey.
He is expected to be cleared to play in the fall physically, and he also will be immediately eligible.
The Skinny on RB Jashaun Corbin
There's no way to put it other than saying Corbin was a big-time addition for FSU -- especially because he was awarded a waiver from the NCAA, which will allow him to play immediately in the 2020 season.
Because he was injured so early in the 2019 season, Corbin will have three more years of eligibility and will be classified as a redshirt sophomore.
Corbin hails from the Melbourne, Fla., area and grew up a big fan of the Seminoles. Once he spent some time talking with head coach Mike Norvell and the offensive staff in December, the former four-star recruit couldn't wait to get to Tallahassee.
