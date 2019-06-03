Venice High offensive lineman Thomas Shrader is not always the most talkative person in the room, but he's certainly one that draws plenty of attention due to his size and talent.

College recruiters have been in and out of Venice all spring, checking out the talented tackle prospect, and it's no secret that Florida State has major interest. Shrader has made it clear that the feeling is mutual, and part of the reason why has been his relationship with the Seminoles' coaches, including lead recruiter Raymond Woodie.

"Me and Coach Woodie are close. We talk at least twice a week," Shrader said. "He's just a great dude, and he's always asking about my family first, and I respect that a lot. We talk about family, what I'm going to do during the weekend. I would say I open up with him more because he's open."

Another coach that Shrader has built a good relationship with is new FSU offensive line coach Randy Clements.

"We have a great relationship too," he said. "I like him a lot, and we text daily. ... Coach Clements tells me he likes how aggressive I am in finishing plays. I feel like watching his coaching style, I saw a huge improvement on the offensive line. He's not a yeller, but very detailed in how he teaches things."

Shrader plans to visit FSU again early this summer, and on this trip, he plans to get a better feel for the academic side of the university and what campus life is like. Academics are very important for Shrader, whose high school GPA sits over a 3.8.