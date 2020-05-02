Next up is defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson, who transferred in during the winter break after playing his first season of college football at Louisville and then sitting out last season. Along with a new home, Jackson is learning a new position with the Seminoles.

Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Jackson signed with Louisville in the class of 2018 after receiving interest from a number of ACC and SEC schools. He was a three-star prospect and saw considerable playing time as a freshman with the Cardinals.

The West Palm Beach product played in 10 games, recording 16 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. Included in that total were two sacks.

But Jackson was one of a slew of Louisville players who transferred following a coaching change, and he actually entered the transfer portal last August. He then announced he would be transferring to Florida State in mid-December, shortly after Mike Norvell was hired as head coach.

Because he sat out last season, Jackson will be eligible to play for Florida State immediately. He arrived in January and took part in the Seminoles' "Tour of Duty" conditioning program and the early portion of spring practice.

