FSU football signee update: DL transfer Jackson should be early factor
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson, who transferred in during the winter break after playing his first season of college football at Louisville and then sitting out last season. Along with a new home, Jackson is learning a new position with the Seminoles.
Jackson signed with Louisville in the class of 2018 after receiving interest from a number of ACC and SEC schools. He was a three-star prospect and saw considerable playing time as a freshman with the Cardinals.
The West Palm Beach product played in 10 games, recording 16 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. Included in that total were two sacks.
But Jackson was one of a slew of Louisville players who transferred following a coaching change, and he actually entered the transfer portal last August. He then announced he would be transferring to Florida State in mid-December, shortly after Mike Norvell was hired as head coach.
Because he sat out last season, Jackson will be eligible to play for Florida State immediately. He arrived in January and took part in the Seminoles' "Tour of Duty" conditioning program and the early portion of spring practice.
The Skinny on DL Jackson
Jackson, who is a nephew of former NFL star Ricky Jackson, actually came close to committing to Florida State when he was coming out of high school. Things cooled back then because former head coach Jimbo Fisher decided against adding another defensive end at the time, so he signed with the Cardinals.
But having grown up a fan of FSU, Jackson didn't waste much time when the opportunity opened up this time around. Jackson showed flashes of his potential as a freshman defensive end at Louisville and obviously brings tremendous size. He now is listed at 6-foot-6 and 296 pounds and was working as an interior lineman during the spring.
Florida State is pretty loaded at defensive tackle with Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden and Robert Cooper handling the bulk of the snaps, but Jackson should factor into the rotation -- especially as an inside pass-rusher on obvious passing downs. He could still be a candidate as a big defensive end, but that doesn't seem to be the plan from this coaching staff as he has continued to add size.
