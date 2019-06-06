As he sports two FSU wristbands, there's no doubt that Florida State is very much on the mind of speedy Cocoa athlete Caziah Holmes.

The Seminoles made a major impression on Holmes when he visited for the spring game, and that interest doesn't appear to be waning. Around the same time Warchant visited with Holmes, FSU running backs coach Donte Pimpleton also was making his way to the Cocoa High campus.

While Holmes could play a variety of positions at the next level, Pimpleton and the 'Noles like him as a running back.

"That's my guy there," Holmes said. "We have a great bond, and he's very genuine with how he has helped me as a player improve and develop. He's laid back, but he also knows what he wants in a player and knows his stuff as a running backs coach."

Holmes stated earlier this year that Florida State was his leader. Is that still the case?

"Yes they are," he said. "I would say some with Penn State as well, but FSU is a team I think about often. I like it a lot there. It's like a family, and I just have a connection with the coaches and school that is very strong, and I feel comfortable there."

Holmes wasn't exactly blown away when he made his first visit to Tallahassee for FSU's Junior Day early this year. On that trip, he was just trying to learn as much as he could about the program.

But once he visited for the spring game and saw Kendal Briles' offense in action, everything changed.

"Coach Briles, you know when you look at what his stats were at Baylor and Houston, his offenses have always been explosive," Holmes said. "And I can see him changing this offense, and it's such a great fit for my skill set in how I can impact the game at receiver and running back. I loved everything about the experience. The connection I had with the coaches, atmosphere and my comfort level there."

The speedy Cocoa High star said he plans on visiting FSU again this summer. He also plans on seeing a game or two this fall and taking an official visit.

"I just want to see how loose and how much fun everyone is having in the offense, and just seeing the excitement and how dynamic the offense is again," he said.

Everyone knows about Holmes' speed, but the four-star prospect has been working on other aspects of his game, including his route-running as a wide receiver.

"He's a special kid," Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider said. "He can utilize his size so well. We can play him at receiver consistently, even though he's listed as a running back. He's a true athlete in being able to attack you in a number of ways. He's a special, electric player as a receiver. I knew he was fast, but what surprised me is how talented he is at receiver."

Holmes said he likes surprising people who assume he's just a burner.

"I hear that a lot, but I don't think about it," Holmes said of the attention on his speed. "I feel as a pass-catcher, I bring a lot. But also I'm a much more physical player than I was when I first got here. I think how effective I am in the passing game is one particular thing that doesn't get seen a lot."



Holmes also added that he's up to about 190 pounds now that he's eating better and devoting himself to the weight room.

"I feel a lot stronger and I can make a lot more cuts, but I'm stronger in how I can fight through the tackles and even run them over if I need to," Holmes said. "I haven't lost any of my speed, so that was also a big thing to me when I started getting stronger."