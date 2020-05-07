News More News
FSU football signee update: WR Kentron Poitier offers tremendous upside

Michael Langston
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is wide receiver Kentron Poitier, a three-star prospect out of Miami who Florida State's coaches believe is a "sleeper" with gobs of untapped potential. The 6-foot, 4-inch receiver went slightly under-the-radar nationally for much of the recruiting process, but his combination of size and athletic ability is extremely intriguing.

The Skinny on Poitier

Poitier pulled a bit of a surprise -- at least publicly -- by signing with Florida State during the early signing period in December. He had been recruited by the previous FSU coaching staff, and once it became clear that WRs coach Ron Dugans was staying on board, the Seminoles were in good shape with the Miami prospect. But there wasn't a lot of chatter about Poitier and FSU until he made his announcement.

While Poitier might not have been a high-profile national prospect, several major programs, including Florida, Tennessee and Syracuse, were all pushing hard to try and sway him away from the Seminoles. Poitier was perhaps better known as a basketball player earlier in high school, but he led his Miami Palmetto team in receptions and touchdown catches as a senior.

