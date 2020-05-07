Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is wide receiver Kentron Poitier, a three-star prospect out of Miami who Florida State's coaches believe is a "sleeper" with gobs of untapped potential. The 6-foot, 4-inch receiver went slightly under-the-radar nationally for much of the recruiting process, but his combination of size and athletic ability is extremely intriguing.

