The Skinny on OL Shrader

This was a tougher recruitment than most probably realize.

Before locking in with the Seminoles, Shrader came close to choosing Louisville as his college destination more than once -- back during the summer before he committed to FSU and then again after Willie Taggart's staff was fired in November.

But through it all, Shrader said several times that he felt different at Florida State than he did at other campuses. And when he got the chance to meet Norvell, offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the new staff in December, he knew FSU was his future home.

Shrader's family felt confident that Florida State was the best fit for him all along, and he also developed strong relationships with other members of the Seminoles' 2020 signing class throughout the process.

Shrader was a huge addition to this class because of Florida State's obvious need on the offensive line and because of his versatility. He has the length to play offensive tackle, but the coaches love his physicality and believe he could be effective at guard.