FSU football signee update: Seminoles super high on DT Manny Rogers
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive lineman Manny Rogers, a Jensen Beach, Fla., product who was rated a four-star prospect at offensive tackle but is projected to play defensive tackle for the Seminoles. FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins has said on several occasions that he believes Rogers was the No 1 defensive lineman in the state of Florida this past season.
The Skinny on DT Rogers
This is one recruitment where early attention from the 'Noles paid off in a big way. Rogers committed to FSU early because of his relationship with Odell Haggins, and he never wavered when a slew of other schools -- including Miami, North Carolina, Auburn and Arkansas -- tried to get involved.
Even after the coaching change late in the 2019 season, as long as Haggins was staying in Tallahassee, Rogers made it clear he was sticking with the 'Noles.
While Florida State is pretty stout at defensive tackle this season, Rogers' quickness could make him a factor on passing downs.
