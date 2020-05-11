Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is defensive lineman Manny Rogers, a Jensen Beach, Fla., product who was rated a four-star prospect at offensive tackle but is projected to play defensive tackle for the Seminoles. FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins has said on several occasions that he believes Rogers was the No 1 defensive lineman in the state of Florida this past season.

