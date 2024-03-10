It was another busy weekend on the recruiting front for the FSU football program. Most of this week's buzz center around FSU's Junior Day since the NCAA Dead Period ended on Monday morning. Coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted close to two dozen prospects on Saturday on unofficial visits and there was plenty of noise coming out of this weekend.

Probably the biggest development coming out of this weekends' visits is the fact that Florida State was able to get five-star defensive line prospect Justus Terry to lock in a date for an official visit with the Seminoles. Terry, who is currently committed to Georgia, will take his official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 14.

Lockett spoke highly of Florida State prior to his first trip to Tallahassee this weekend and the visit went so well that he plans to take an official visit with the Seminoles later this summer with a date to determined. His next unofficial visits will be to Ohio State and LSU. He also spoke about the other schools he feels strongly about at this point in his recruitment.

Several prospects received offers on their visits this weekend with one of those going to 2025 offensive tackle prospect Matthew Parker. The 6-8 and 300-pound rising senior whose recruiting profile is starting to blow up will only continue to garner more Power 4 offers.

Dice, a four-star prospect, also received an offer from Florida State on Saturday. It was his first visit to FSU but will not be his last. The visit also helped propel FSU on to Dice's list of favorites as the talked to the Osceola about his recruiting process.

Clemons, a relative unknown running back prospect from Marianna High also left Tallahassee with an offer from Mike Norvell. It was the first Power 4 offer for Clemons.

Wynn has been on the FSU campus multiple times, but things have progressed so far between he and the Seminoles that his family accompanied him on this week's visit. Wynn told the Osceola he plans to take an official visit to FSU later this year with a date to be determined. He also spoke about what he is looking for in a college football home.

There were also plenty of updates on some of Florida State's top targets this week as more prospects continued to narrow their potential college landing spots and move forward with spring and official visit dates.

Howard told the Osceola last week that he plans to make an unofficial visit to FSU on March 28. That visit looms larger as Howard has narrowed his list of potential college homes to eight schools and plans to announce his commitment just two days after his visit to Tallahassee.

The four-star prospect told the Osceola earlier this week that he will take on official visit to Florida State on the weekend of June 14.

Johnson has announced that he has set a commitment date of March 30. He updated his recruitment with the UGA Rivals site earlier this week and talked about what stands out with his top four schools: FSU, Alabama, Tennessee and UCF.

The four-star linebacker told the Osceola earlier this week that he will be back on-campus for an unofficial visit on March 30.

FSU also extended an offer to the three-star defensive tackle earlier this week. He was the MVP of the Under Armour Miami camp last weekend where the Osceola's Charles Fishbein got a chance to evaluate the rising senior. He has picked offers from both Florida and Miami since getting an offer from the Seminoles.

The four-star tight end from the west coast has FSU among the top three schools in his recruitment at this time. He has not set a date for an official visit with any of those schools but did update his recruitment with Rivals.

Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia has a futurecast in for Florida State for four-star defensive end prospect Myron Charles.

Louis, the four-star running back from Plantation (Fla.) High, will be back on the Florida State campus on March 23.

The four-star offensive guard prospect announced that he will take an unofficial visit to FSU on March 23. This is somewhat unexpected to news as just a week ago Strayhorn released a list of the top 12 schools involved in his recruitment and FSU was not on that list. He also plans to visit Florida, one of his top 12 schools, on March 22. Bama will also get a spring visit.

Howard told Rivals earlier this week that he already has plans to take two official visits, one of which is Florida State.

Petty told the Osceola earlier this week that he will visit FSU unofficially on March 29.

The four-star prospect has Florida State among the list of 12 schools he will consider moving forward in his recruitment. He participated in FSU's Elite Camp in June of 2023.

The four-star defensive end prospect from Indiana picked up an offer from FSU earlier this week. The Seminoles will have some catching up to do. Dye already has official visits planned to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Tennesse.

Autry was offered by FSU earlier this week. He is currently committed to Auburn and has been for over a year.

Hart is one 2026 quarterback prospect whose recruiting profile will only continue to grow. He led his team to the state championship title as a sophomore this past season. FSU will be one of eight Power 4 visits he has scheduled for this spring. He will be in Tallahassee on April 16.

Huhn is another 2026 quarterback that FSU now has in their sights. Florida State offered the rising junior earlier this week. It's safe to say that Huhn's recruiting profile is growing quickly as he has picked some quality offers over the last two months.

Smith spoke with the Osceola earlier this week to talk more about what impresses him about the Florida State program, his relationship with Mike Norvell and where he plans to visit this spring.