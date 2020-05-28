FSU football signee update: DE Davis gives FSU true threat off the edge
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive end TJ Davis, a three-star prospect from Metter, Ga., who was one of the final pieces of the Seminoles' 2020 class -- and one that could end up being one of the most important.
Davis was a bit of a late bloomer physically, adding about 15 pound during his senior year of high school, and he wasn't very well-known in recruiting circles. He played at a smaller school in rural Georgia -- a school that didn't enjoy a lot of success -- and he only attended one college summer camp. So during the fall, most of his offers were from schools like Central Michigan and Georgia Southern.
When he received some late interest from Georgia Tech, Davis decided to not sign in December and see if he might have more options available during the later signing period. Did he ever.
Not only did the Yellow Jackets push, but schools like Arizona, Illinois and Florida State came calling as well. And the Seminoles ended up closing the deal right before National Signing Day.
The Skinny on DE Davis
From a position of need standpoint, this was definitely one of the most important signees of this class. The Seminoles were in great need of a speed rusher, and that's exactly the talent Davis provides.
This recruitment was basically a two-week whirlwind, as the Seminoles' new coaching staff became aware of Davis late in the process, visited with him a few times in January, extended an offer and then got him on campus for the final weekend for official visits.
Davis had already liked Florida State and was blown away by the visit, so the Seminoles were able to pounce and land this important signee.
