Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is linebacker Jayion McCluster, a three-star prospect from Largo, Fla., who committed to the Seminoles in May of 2019 and stayed on board after the coaching change. McCluster played running back and defensive back earlier in his career before bulking up and focusing on linebacker, where he was an extremely productive player.

McCluster was rated a four-star prospect for most of the recruiting process but was dropped to a three-star after signing.

