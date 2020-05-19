FSU football signee update: LB McCluster a sure tackler with good instincts
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is linebacker Jayion McCluster, a three-star prospect from Largo, Fla., who committed to the Seminoles in May of 2019 and stayed on board after the coaching change. McCluster played running back and defensive back earlier in his career before bulking up and focusing on linebacker, where he was an extremely productive player.
McCluster was rated a four-star prospect for most of the recruiting process but was dropped to a three-star after signing.
The Skinny on LB McCluster
Because he originally committed to former FSU coach Willie Taggart and linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, it appeared that McCluster might have second thoughts about his commitment when a new staff was brought on board in December.
Miami and Auburn pushed very hard to get him to flip, but McCluster ended up sticking with the Seminoles after meeting new head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. This one was over when the Seminoles made an in-home visit before Signing Day and smoothed over any concerns.
