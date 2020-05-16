FSU football signee update: RB Toafili brings big-play threat to 'Noles
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is tailback Lawrance Toafili, a four-star prospect from Largo, Fla. Toafili committed to Florida State during the summer before his senior season and stuck with the Seminoles after Willie Taggart's coaching staff was dismissed.
On the day Mike Norvell was introduced as FSU's new head coach, Toafili was the first recruit he spoke with on the phone. Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham both said they believe Toafili will be a perfect fit for their offense.
The Skinny on RB Toafili
When he arrives at FSU this summer, Toafili is expected to become an immediate candidate for a role in the Seminoles' new-look offense. With his combination of size, speed and playmaking ability, the four-star tailback has FSU's coaches excited about the possibilities.
The former Pinellas Park High standout grew up a fan of the Seminoles and will join a backfield that has several intriguing options but no returning starters.
