FSU football signee update: Highly touted DB Tate has star potential
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive back Demorie Tate, a four-star prospect from Orlando who committed to the Seminoles way back before his junior year of high school and stuck with the program through thick and thin.
As one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the country -- and one of the top 50 prospects overall -- Tate could have had his pick of schools if he chose to back out following the dismissal of former head coach Willie Taggart in November. Instead, he embraced the new coaching staff and decided to stand firm with his commitment.
Tate is the highest-rated recruit in FSU's 2020 class, narrowly edging out wide receiver Bryan Robinson.
The Skinny on DB Tate
Having grown up a die-hard Florida State fan, Tate was sold on the 'Noles from the beginning of his recruitment. That remained the same when Mike Norvell and his coaching staff came on board in December, especially when Norvell announced that veteran defensive line coach Odell Haggins was remaining in place. That sealed the deal.
As it turned out, Tate actually seemed to connect with the new coaches in a way that he didn't with Taggart's staff. And there's a very good chance he will find his way onto the field as a true freshman. Look for Tate to be an instant contributor on special teams and eventually work his way into the DB rotation on passing downs.
