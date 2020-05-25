Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is defensive back Demorie Tate, a four-star prospect from Orlando who committed to the Seminoles way back before his junior year of high school and stuck with the program through thick and thin.

As one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the country -- and one of the top 50 prospects overall -- Tate could have had his pick of schools if he chose to back out following the dismissal of former head coach Willie Taggart in November. Instead, he embraced the new coaching staff and decided to stand firm with his commitment.

Tate is the highest-rated recruit in FSU's 2020 class, narrowly edging out wide receiver Bryan Robinson.

