Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, a Miami Killian product who originally committed to Florida State's previous coaching staff last summer but stuck with the Seminoles after the coaching change.

Willis brings tremendous size and very good athleticism to the offensive tackle position, and he's seen as a prospect with huge upside because he did not start playing football until midway through high school.

