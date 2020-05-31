FSU football signee update: OT Willis brings huge frame, big-time upside
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, a Miami Killian product who originally committed to Florida State's previous coaching staff last summer but stuck with the Seminoles after the coaching change.
Willis brings tremendous size and very good athleticism to the offensive tackle position, and he's seen as a prospect with huge upside because he did not start playing football until midway through high school.
The Skinny on OT Willis
Florida State's previous coaching staff offered Willis a scholarship after he participated in camp last summer, and he committed shortly afterward. The Miami product loved FSU from the start, and even when other schools tried to get involved later in the process, he stayed firm in his commitment.
While he was initially evaluated by Willie Taggart's staff, Willis clearly showed enough potential to pique the interest of new head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. It's important to note that some other committed prospects were encouraged to look elsewhere after the coaching change, but Willis is still part of this class. So the new staff clearly sees plenty to work with.
