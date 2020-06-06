Warchant has been taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

The final profile is on punter Alex Mastromanno, a former Australian Rules football player who signed with the Seminoles after training with ProKick Australia, a program designed specifically to coach the technique of punting the football.

Mastromanno has never attended a college football game and is still learning the sport, but he was able to enroll in January and participate in spring practice until it was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

