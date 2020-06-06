FSU football signee update: Punter Alex Mastromanno
Warchant has been taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
The final profile is on punter Alex Mastromanno, a former Australian Rules football player who signed with the Seminoles after training with ProKick Australia, a program designed specifically to coach the technique of punting the football.
Mastromanno has never attended a college football game and is still learning the sport, but he was able to enroll in January and participate in spring practice until it was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Skinny on P Alex Mastromanno
Mastromanno initially caught the attention of Florida State's previous coaching staff, and Mike Norvell and company sealed the deal when they came on board in December.
The Seminoles had a need for a scholarship punter after walk-on Tommy Martin handled those duties for most of the 2019 season. Martin is still on the team as a redshirt junior, but he would likely need to show major improvement to keep the job after averaging 39.2 yards per attempt last fall.
Because FSU only got in three practices during the spring before everything got shut down, Mastromanno didn't get a lot of time to show what he could do. But he clearly has a strong leg and is expected to have the inside track for the starting job,
