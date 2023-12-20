The early signing period has arrived.

Wednesday through Friday, much if not all of Florida State's 2024 high-school recruiting class will make its decisions official and send in national letters of intent which confirm they will be heading to Tallahassee to represent the Seminoles.

Much of the action is expected to take place Wednesday. All of the stories below include bio, stats and a scouting report from Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein.

12:43 p.m.: Three-star offensive tackle Tye Hylton signs with FSU.

12:34 p.m.: Three-star linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins signs with FSU.

11:38 a.m.: Four-star defensive end DD Holmes signs with FSU.

11:33 a.m.: A quarterback for the future: Luke Kromenhoek signs with FSU.

11:15 a.m.: Three star offensive lineman Manasse Itete signs with FSU.

11:06 a.m.: One of the state's top slot receivers, Camdon Frier, signs with FSU.

10:58 a.m.: Four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels signs with FSU.

10:50 a.m.: One of the nation's top tight ends, Landen Thomas, signs with FSU.

10:32 a.m.: Defensive tackle Jamorie Flagg signs with FSU.

10:21 a.m.: Wide receiver Lawayne McCoy signs with FSU.

10:15 a.m.: The DB class grows, with Jamari Howard signing with FSU.

9:29 a.m.: One of the top athletes in the class, BJ Gibson signs with FSU. He intends to play football and baseball at FSU (as do Camdon Frier and Kam Davis)

8:56 a.m.: Four-star DB Cai Bates signs with FSU, continuing to build what could be an impressive defensive back class.

7:50 a.m.: Last-minute worries? Not any more. One of the nation's top corners, Charles Lester, signs with FSU.

7:42 a.m.: Top 100 athlete Elijah Moore has signed with FSU

7:31 a.m.: Four-star athlete and Tallahassee product Micahi Danzy has submitted his NLI. He's expected to bring some depth to the Seminoles' running back room.

7:21 a.m.: FSU's kicker of the future, Jake Weinberg, has made his long-term pledge official, signing with the Seminoles.

7:06 a.m.: Three-star offensive tackle commit Jayden Todd wasted little time becoming the first Seminole to submit his NLI and officially sign with the Seminoles.

Earlier this afternoon, Jeremiah Smith stuck with his commitment to Ohio State in a ceremony at his school

Entering the period, FSU's 2024 class ranks fifth in the Rivals recruiting class rankings.

Additionally, FSU will look to hold onto a few of its coveted commits including five-star safety KJ Bolden, who will choose between FSU, Auburn and Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

We'll have updates throughout the day here in our tracker and Mike Norvell will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. where he can address FSU's 2024 class publicly for the first time.

